Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter Madhya Pradesh on Saturday

author img

By ANI

Published : 2 hours ago

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter MP on Saturday.

Congress's Jairam Ramesh said the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will resume after five long days on Saturday from Dholpur, Rajasthan, at 2 pm.

Bhopal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is scheduled to enter Madhya Pradesh through Morena district on Saturday. After a pause of five days, the yatra will resume at 2 pm from Dholpur in Rajasthan on Saturday and enter the state at around 3 pm.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh told ANI, "After resting for five days (from February 26 to March 1), we are resuming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra today at 2 pm from Dholpur, Rajasthan. We will enter Morena, Madhya Pradesh at around 3 pm today and we will stay in the state till March 6. On March 5, Rahul Gandhi will have a darshan at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. On March 7, we will enter Gujarat. People are supporting us during the yatra."

Congress leader Ramesh also said that Rahul Gandhi would address a public meeting in Banswara (a town located in southern Rajasthan) on March 7 and after that, the Yatra would enter Gujarat and stay till March 9. Earlier on Friday, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reached Morena to take stock of preparations for the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' before it enters the state.

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner. The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year.

Read More

  1. Rahul Gandhi-Led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to Enter Maharashtra on Mar 10
  2. Congress Upbeat over UP Leg of Rahul’s Nyay Yatra, Looking at Joint Campaigns with SP

TAGGED:

Bharat Jodo Nyay YatraMadhya PradeshRahul GandhiBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter MP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.