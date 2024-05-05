BJP Will Change Constitution and Cancel Reservations: Rahul Gandhi in Telangana's Adilabad

Nirmal (Telangana) : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that in the current Lok Sabha elections, the fight is between two alliances with Congress which protects the Constitution on the once side and on the other side there is a group that changes the Constitution.

Addressing Congress party's Janajatara Sabha in Nirmal on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi said that when their party government comes to power at the Centre, they will identify poor families and put one lakh rupees into women's accounts. He reminded how the Congress party has given guarantees in Telangana and they are fully implementing them sincerely.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the constitution would be changed if the BJP came back to power. Along with that, he said that reservations would be canceled. Rahul said that the aim of the BJP is to take away the rights of the poor and benefit the elders. He was the chief guest at the Janajatara Sabha organized by the Congress at Nirmal in the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency. CM Revanth Reddy attended this program.

Rahul Gandhi said that it is through the constitution that the people of the country breathe the air of freedom and get their rights. He alleged that if the BJP comes to power at the Centre again, they will change the constitution and abolish reservations.

"If Congress comes to the Centre, we will provide financial assistance to women across the country. We are preparing a list of the poor in India. We will select the name of a woman from every poor family and deposit Rs. 1 lakh in their account. Adivasis means those who have all the rights to the land. Telangana has a people's government that thinks of the people. If the Congress government comes to the Centre, we will give jobs to unemployed youth for a year. We will solve the land problem as early as possible. We will double the income of Asha and Anganwadi workers," said Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi said that 6 guarantees are being implemented in Telangana and, if the Congress comes to power in the country, they have assured that they will deposit Rs. 2500 in the bank account of each woman and provide a health insurance facility of Rs. 10 lakh. He said that they are providing free gas cylinders and 200 units of electricity to the poor for Rs. 500. He said that they are providing free bus facilities for women.