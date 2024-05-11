Andhra Pradesh LS Polls | 'Send My Sister Sharmila to Lok Sabha': Rahul Gandhi Appeals To Kadapa Voters

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing people in an election rally in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa on Saturday (Video: ANI)

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh): In his election campaign in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on both the ruling YSRCP and the opposition TDP, Janasena and BJP alliance. He said that YSRCP, TDP and Janasena may be fighting against one another in the election but they are the 'B' team of BJP.

During this visit, Rahul Gandhi paid homage at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy 'samadhi' at Idupulapaya along with Y S Sharmila.

Rahul Gandhi, who addressed an election rally in support of his party candidate Y S Sharmila from Kadapa LS constituency, alleged that BJP stands for Babu (TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu), Jagan (CM Jagan) and Pawan (Janasena founder Pawan Kalyan). It is Prime Minister Modi who is holding the remote control of both the ruling YSRCP and the opposition TDP-Janasena in Andhra Pradesh. These leaders have surrendered because the CBI and ED have been at the command of the prime minister.

YSR Padayatra: The Gandhi scion further said that he drew inspiration for his Bharat Jodo Yatra from late former CM Y S Rajasekhara Reddy's padayatra in the State during his time. Rahul Gandhi said that Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and his late father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi used to be like brothers at the national level. He called Y S Sharmila his 'sister' and appealed to the voters of Kadapa seat to send YSR daughter to Parliament so that she will effectively raise concerns of AP people there.

Rahul Gandhi said that Y S Sharmila would be able to voice the ideals of YSR in the Lok Sabha efficiently if she is elected in the present election. He said that Rajasekhara Reddy is not just limited to AP but he showed the way to the entire country. "YSR has guided him like a father. YSR said that people's problems will be known only through padayatras," he said.

The Congress MP said that welfare politics done by YSR is no longer confined to AP. Stating that Rajasekhar Reddy's ideology was always against BJP, he said that Jagan Reddy, on the other hand, is silent because of his corruption cases.

Special status for ten years: Rahul Gandhi said that during the bifurcation of united AP, the Center had given many promises but none of them were fulfilled so far. He said that promises like special status, Polavaram and Kadapa steel factory have not been fulfilled. He assured that all the promises would be fulfilled if Congress returns to power at the centre. He assured that special status will be given for ten years if Congress comes to power.

The other promises made by Rahul Gandhi include Rs 2 lakh loan waiver, KG to PG education and two and a half lakh jobs. He said that houses will be built for the poor with Rs. 5 lakhs and revolutionary changes will be brought if Congress comes to power at the centre. He said that Rs. 8,500 per month and Rs. 1 lakh per year will be deposited in the accounts of poor women.