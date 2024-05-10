'Need 140 Cr Indians Support to Fight Dictatorship': Kejriwal After Walking out of Tihar Jail

AAP supporters gathered outside the Tihar jail after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Friday (ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1. He has been jailed for the last 50 days in the Delhi liquor policy case. Speaking after coming out, Kejriwal thanked the apex court judges and sought the support of 140 crore Indians to save the country from dictatorship.

Workers and leaders of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had gathered outside the prison complex following the grant of bail to Kejriwal. They gave a rousing welcome to the Delhi Chief Minister, who kept waving back to the crowds. As he came out of the jail, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, his daughter Harshita, Minister Atishi and AAP Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak were among those who received him.

Delhi CM Kejriwal after Coming out of Tihar jail on interim bail. (ANI)

In his first comments after walking out of the prison, Kejriwal said that it was because of Lord Hanuman, he secured an interim bail. "It's because of Lord Hanuman that I've come out. I will visit Hanuman temple on Saturday and also address the media," Kejriwal said.

He thanked the Supreme Court judges for granting him an interim bail. "I want to thank Supreme Court judges for granting me interim bail, crores of people for their blessings," added Kejriwal.

Kejriwal further said that he needs the support of 140 crore Indians to save the country from dictatorship. "We have to save country from dictatorship, will fight with all my might but need support of 140 crore people," the Delhi Chief Minister asserted.

Later, Kejriwal left in his convoy. Emotional scenes were witnessed upon his arrival at his home as he was given ceremonial reception. The Delhi CM touched the feet of his mother and received her blessings.

Earlier on Friday, in a major relief to the AAP national convenor, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1 to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha election. Arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Kejriwal will have to surrender and go back to prison on June 2. June 1 is the last day of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election. Votes will be counted on June 4.

All the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi will go to polling in the sixth phase on May 25.