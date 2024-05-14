Prime Minister Narendra Modi Files Nomination From Varanasi Lok Sabha Seat (ANI)

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat the third consecutive time. Before filing nomination, the PM sought blessings from Kal Bhairav and performed 'Ganga Pujan'. He called the holy Ganga as his mother and called himself her son.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was among those present at the collectorate when Modi filed his papers. Along with the UP CM, Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri, a member of the Brahmin community who is known for determining the auspicious time for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was also in attendance inside the nomination centre.

A total of 25 NDA leaders attended the nomination of the Prime Minister including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma were also present.

The NDA leaders TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) National President Chirag Paswan, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Praful Patel, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jiten Ram Manjhi, President of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Om Prakash Rajbhar, President of Rashtriya Lok Morcha, Upendra Kushwaha, Uttar Pradesh minister and Nishad party Chief Sanjay Nishad, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Bhupendra Chaudhary, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, Tamil Maanila Congress President GK Vasan, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, were present at the DM office in Varanasi. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's programme was cancelled due to the sudden demise of former Deputy CM Sushil Modi.

The prime minister held a 6 km long roadshow in Varanasi a day ago and vowed to do a lot more to serve the holy city in his third term.

Voting in Varanasi will take place in the seventh phase on June 1.

Emotional connect of mother and son: Before nomination, PM Modi shared a video in a tweet. He said that he has a mother-son like relationship with Kashi. "Today, after 10 years, I feel that Mother Ganga has adopted me. My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, integral and unmatched. All I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words. 10 years have passed and I have become so attached to Kashi that now I speak of my Kashi everywhere. My relationship with my Kashi is like a mother and son."

Worship at Kaal Bhairav ​​Temple: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the puja with Bhairav ​​Ashtak at Kaal Bhairav ​​Temple. Bhairav ​​Ashtak is the special mantra of Lord Kaal Bhairav ​​through which worship is done. The puja of Prime Minister Modi was completed in about 10 minutes. He also performed camphor puja after entering the temple.

While submitting his nomination, PM Modi greeted the IAS officer and was holding his nomination file at the District Magistrate's office. The DM took the file from PM Modi while sitting on his chair. After this, when the DM said to sit, only then did PM Modi sit on the chair.