Prajwal Revanna's Sex Scandal: NCW Writes to Karnataka DGP Urging for Prompt and Decisive Action

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday condemned the alleged sexual abuse that involves Lok Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna of Hassan constituency in Karnataka.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has also sent a letter to Karnataka police about the case and is concerned for the women who have been victims. She said, "Upholding the rights and dignity of women is our top priority and will continue to monitor this situation closely.”

The NCW has also sought a report within three days from the Karnataka police regarding the matter. In a letter to Karnataka DGP, the NCW drew attention to this matter following the circulation of several explicit video clips on social media platforms depicting Revanna allegedly engaged in acts of sexual abuse against multiple women.

The commission further urged prompt and decisive action to apprehend the accused, who is reported to have fled the country. "The Commission vehemently condemns such reprehensible acts and is deeply disturbed by the gravity of the situation. Incidents of this nature not only pose a grave threat to the safety and dignity of women but also contribute to the perpetuation of a culture of disrespect and violence against them", NCW said in a statement.

"In light of these alarming developments, the National Commission for Women urges the concerned Police Authority to take prompt and decisive action to swiftly apprehend the accused individual, Prajwal Revanna, who is reported to have fled the country. It is imperative that justice be served swiftly and comprehensively to ensure accountability for the alleged offences. Furthermore, the National Commission for Women calls for a detailed report outlining the measures taken by the authorities in response to this matter to be submitted to the Commission within three days", it added.

It also emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety and dignity of women and preventing the perpetuation of a culture that fosters disrespect and violence against them. "The Commission strongly condemns the incident and is deeply disturbed by its occurrence," the letter read.

The police on Sunday booked Prajwal and his father JD(S) MLA and former minister H D Deve Gowda Revanna for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation based on a complaint from a woman, who worked in their household.

