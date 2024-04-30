Poll Panel, Railways Join Hands to Create Awareness about Voting Rights

New Delhi : With an aim to creating awareness among the voters about their voting rights and encourage them to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha election 2024, the Election Commission of India and Indian Railways have come together for the purpose.

The Railways has been utilising digital as well as conventional mode to spread awareness among the people and passengers about voting in the election. If every eligible voter cast their votes then it will help to increase the voting percentage which is good for democracy.

Describing about the campaign, Shivaji Maruti Sutar, Director (P&I), Railway Board, told ETV Bharat said the Railways is the part of voter awareness campaign. "It is a good thing to make aware the voters about their voting rights," said Sutar.

"The Railways has put digital display boards at several stations which display messages at regular intervals and public announcement systems to spread information regarding vote on election day," he added.

Indian Railways urged the people to strength the democracy by casting votes. "Make your vote your strength, upholding the primary foundation of democracy," Indian Railways posted on X.

"Apart from this, Railways has been posting motivational messages for voter awareness on railways social media sites," Sutar pointed out. "Exercise your right to vote and have your voice heard, because Har Ek Vote Zaroori Hota Hai," Indian Railways wrote on social media.

The Railways has a large rail network and stations across the country. A huge number of passengers use this mode of transport every day to reach their destination following which this network would ensure to communicate awareness massage on the platforms in urban as well as rural areas. "With a sense of pride and purpose, VOTE! Don’t miss out on your polling day," Railways said on social media.

Talking about the campaign, a senior railway official said the voters awareness activities have been running for the last several days. Railways had done awareness programmes in the past too, the official said.