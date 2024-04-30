PM Modi Says No Reservation to Muslims on the Basis of Religion, at the Cost of SC, ST and OBCs

Medak (Telangana) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a counter attack on the opposition INIDA bloc leaders' criticism that the BJP will undermine both the reservations and the constitution if it is elected in the current Lok Sabha Election 2024. He asserted that he will not allow reservations based on religion for Muslims and thereby he will not stop any harm to rights of SC, ST and OBCs.

Carrying out election campaign in Telangana's Medak district, PM Modi said that the people have seen how much the country has developed in the last ten years of his rule. He accused the Congress of pushing India into a quagmire of corruption at a time when the rest of the world was developing.

Addressing a huge public meeting in Alladurgam of Medak district, PM Narendra Modi said that wherever the Congress is in power, it will rule with the Panchasutras. They are corruption, lies, vote bank politics, mafia and family politics. He criticized that the Congress is trying to bring back the old days in the country. He warned people not to fall under the illusion that the rule of these Panchasutras will create any benefits.

Stating that Telangana Congress leaders have created a fake video, PM Modi said those releasing those fake videos would face action. He predicted that the opposition Congress will not even get the status of opposition this time and the Congress will get less seats than ever before in history.

Telangana Double R Tax: Prime Minister Modi said that 'double R' tax is being collected in Telangana and the money collected under this is being sent to Delhi. He warned the Congress government in the state to stop double R tax immediately. He said that if Congress comes to power at the Center by mistake, it will rob our wealth. He warned that Congress will take 55 percent of this.

Prime Minister Modi said that until recently BRS had robbed Telangana and now Congress is robbing this state. He alleged that Kaleshwaram was the biggest scam and that the Congress had talked about this scam when it was in opposition, but now after coming to power it remained mum on this scam. He said that both Congress and BRS are thieves. He said that Congress and BRS leaders are cooperating with each other.

"BJP sees farmers as Bhagwat. Congress cheated them by saying that they would give loan waiver in 100 days. Congress did not fulfill the promise of Rs. 500 crop bonus per quintal. During BRS rule, they were silent on the issue of note for vote. Congress and BRS are no different. The protection of women is is possible with the BJP. The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is a 500-year-old dream of Indians." - Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

Reservations for Muslims only for votes: Launching a tirade on Congress, PM Modi said, 'In 2004-09, Congress won maximum number of MPs in AP. Congress has harmed the rights of SC, ST and OBC. Congress gave OBC reservations to Muslims. Congress gave reservation to Muslims only for votes. Congress is in favor of Muslim reservations. Lingayats are against reservation. Congress spreads false propaganda on reservation and constitution. I will stand by Madigalu. I am in favor of SC classification. Congress has no respect for Constitution and Ambedkar. First Prime Minister Nehru mocked the Constitution." He said that Indira undermined the Constitution for political purposes.

Congress insulted the Constitution: 'Rahul insulted Prime Minister Manmohan over a bill. Constitution is considered as a holy book. I did a procession on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the constitution. When I was CM of Gujarat, the constitution was taken in a procession on an elephant. You need not doubt my respect for the Constitution. Before entering the Parliament, I saluted the Constitution and the Parliament. Congress mocked the constitution of the country and the constitution of the party. Congress believes that ruling the country is a birthright. If Congress does not win, it will express doubts about EVMs," the prime minister said. The Congress has degraded the Constitution with its thirst for power, he added.

PM Modi said that the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a 500-year-old dream of Indians. "Construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya became possible not because of Modi, but because of your vote. You have seen how we can create a new history if the government is strong. There are many restrictions to celebrate festivals in Hyderabad. Restrictions on festivals in Hyderabad are only for a group of votes. Every vote you cast will be used to make your dreams come true," he said.