'Crime and Corruption Have Flourished under TMC's Misrule in Bengal': PM Modi

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 38 minutes ago

Updated : 5 minutes ago

PM Narendra Modi holds a public rally in Bengal's Krishnanagar on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Trinamool Congress, and termed it "disappointment, dynasty, and corruption." He further said that the party prioritises corruption and their family over the development of West Bengal.

Krishnanagar(West Bengal): Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a slew of developmental projects and held a campaign in Krishnanagar's Vijay Sankalp Yatra on Saturday.

During the ongoing public rally, the PM hit out at the state ruling party, Trinamool Congress, and termed it "disappointment, dynasty, and corruption." He further said that the party prioritises corruption and their family over the development of Bengal.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister said that the TMC government wanted to keep the people of the state poor with the intent to run long politically. The PM further added that he was the one who introduced the first AIIMS hospital in Kolkata and kept his promise.

Amid the ongoing furore in Sandeshkhali, the PM criticised the TMC party and said that women over there kept asking for justice, but the TMC government ignored them. In addition, he said that here, not the police but the criminal decides when to surrender.

Subsequently, the Prime Minister said that the TMC government had looted MANREGA funds and made fake cards of people who were not even born. The Mamata-led party has tainted the image of Bengal and converted every scheme into a scam.

However, in the coming years, the saffron party will create numerous opportunities for investments and employment. Therefore, he urged the public to mark his contribution to the Lok Sabha elections. He also seemed quite confident as he said the lotus would bloom on all 42 seats in Bengal!

Read More

  1. PM Modi Unveils Projects Worth Rs 15,000 Crore in West Bengal
  2. Entire Country Saddened over Sandeshkhali Incident: PM Hits out at TMC
Last Updated :5 minutes ago

TAGGED:

PM Modi in BengalPM Modi unveiled projects in BengalPM Modi Hits Out At TMC

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.