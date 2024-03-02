'Crime and Corruption Have Flourished under TMC's Misrule in Bengal': PM Modi

Krishnanagar(West Bengal): Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a slew of developmental projects and held a campaign in Krishnanagar's Vijay Sankalp Yatra on Saturday.

During the ongoing public rally, the PM hit out at the state ruling party, Trinamool Congress, and termed it "disappointment, dynasty, and corruption." He further said that the party prioritises corruption and their family over the development of Bengal.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister said that the TMC government wanted to keep the people of the state poor with the intent to run long politically. The PM further added that he was the one who introduced the first AIIMS hospital in Kolkata and kept his promise.

Amid the ongoing furore in Sandeshkhali, the PM criticised the TMC party and said that women over there kept asking for justice, but the TMC government ignored them. In addition, he said that here, not the police but the criminal decides when to surrender.

Subsequently, the Prime Minister said that the TMC government had looted MANREGA funds and made fake cards of people who were not even born. The Mamata-led party has tainted the image of Bengal and converted every scheme into a scam.

However, in the coming years, the saffron party will create numerous opportunities for investments and employment. Therefore, he urged the public to mark his contribution to the Lok Sabha elections. He also seemed quite confident as he said the lotus would bloom on all 42 seats in Bengal!