PM Modi Unveils Projects Worth Rs 15,000 Crore in West Bengal

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a slew of developmental projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in West Bengal on Saturday. Modi is on a two-day visit to three states including West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand.

The PM reached Nadia's Krishnanagar at around 10.30 to unveil the projects, where he also conducted a public rally in Hoogly. Where the PM said, "From the infrastructure point of view, railways are a part of the glorious history of West Bengal, but the historical progress that Bengal had achieved could not be utilized properly after independence. That is why despite all the possibilities, Bengal remained left behind. In the last 10 years, we have laid a lot of emphasis on the rail infrastructure here to bridge that gap, today our government is spending more than twice as much as before for the rail infrastructure of Bengal..."

The PM also laid the foundation stone of Damodar Valley Corporation's Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station Phase II (2x660 MW), located in the Purulia district.

He will inaugurate the flue gas desulfurisation (FGD) system at Mejia Thermal Power Station, developed at Rs 650 crore. He will also inaugurate the four-laning of the 100-km-long Farakka-Raiganj section of NH-12, built at Rs 1,986 crore.

The PM will dedicate to the nation four rail projects worth more than Rs 940 crore in the state. These are the doubling of the Damodar-Mohishila line, the third line between Rampurhat and Murarai, the doubling of Bazarsau-Azimganj rail line and a new line connecting Azimganj and Murshidabad, an official statement said.

On Friday, the PM unveiled development projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore in Arambagh in Hooghly district. In the 2019 elections, the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat was won by TMC's Mohua Moitra, a fierce critic of the BJP-led government at the Centre. She was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December after the House adopted the report of its Ethics Committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest.

The Nadia district also has a significant Matua population. The PM will travel to Bihar in the afternoon, concluding his visit to West Bengal.