Entire Country Saddened over Sandeshkhali Incident: PM Hits out at TMC

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally at Arambagh in West Bengal on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Trinamool Congress over the Sandeshkhali incident. He said that the soul of social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy would have been saddened.

Arambagh (West Bengal): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a blistering attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Sandeshkali incident saying the entire country has been saddened by it.

"Due to BJP's pressure, the Bengal Police arrested the accused. Will you forgive TMC? Will you take revenge or not?" Modi said while addressing a public rally.

He said the soul of social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy would have been saddened after the happenings in Sandheshkhali. The Prime Minister also said that the Congress and the Left parties did not ask Mamata about the Sandeshkhali incident.

"This is the real face of the INDIA alliance," the Prime Minister said. He said that the TMC has started "a model of crime and corruption in West Bengal."

"Modi is not afraid of their threats and their attacks," he said in a reference to TMC. "Even central agencies not allowed to function in Bengal and the TMC sits on dharna against their functioning," added the Prime Minister.

According to the Prime Minister, said that the TMC government is creating obstacles to the development of the poor. "Several projects are pending because of the TMC government. The TMC government is anti-poor and anti-ST and SC. This time Muslim women will come forward and throw out the TMC. This time more than 400 seats," Modi said.

Last Updated :2 hours ago

TAGGED:

Prime Minister Narendra ModiTMCSandeshkhaliMamata Banerjee

