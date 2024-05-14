PM Modi Urges Party Workers in Varanasi to Treat Polls as a 'Festival of Democracy'

Varanasi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left Varanasi after filing his nomination from this Lok Sabha seat during his almost 24-hour visit to the temple town. After filing nomination, PM Modi appeared confident about his victory and addressed more than 1300 workers, when he gave important tips for winning the election.

PM Modi, who addressed party workers at Rudraksh Convention Center, said that this time their party should get an upper hand in every booth. It is the responsibility of all of us to bring more votes in every booth time time, he told the party workers. He thanked every worker for mobilising huge public support during the road show held yesterday and during the nomination today.

While giving important tips to the workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that all the booth level workers should prepare a list of voters and check whether they have been casting their votes or not every election. He called upon the workers to bring the voters to the polling booth by creating awareness among them.

Stating that workers at every level will have to fulfill this responsibility, the Prime Minister said that this is important and the workers at every booth will have to bring more than 370 votes to polling at any cost. This will fulfill the dream of 400 and BJP will be able to fulfill the expectations of the public with a big victory, he said.

The Prime Minister asked the workers to gear up to achieve the target of crossing 400 seats (NDA) in the country. He said that four phases of elections have been held and now three phases of elections are left. In these three phases, elections are to be held in other parts including Purvanchal and it is necessary to win at every booth, he said. If we want to win at every booth then we will have to understand our responsibilities and try to get voters out of every house, he said.