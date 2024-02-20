‘Peace Home’ Opened at Raj Bhavan as Temporary Shelter for Sandeshkhali Women

author img

By IANS

Published : 1 hours ago

A section of Raj Bhavan (Governors House) in Kolkata has been made into a temporary shelter/peace homes to shelter the local woman of Sandeshkhali, who're alleged survivors of harassment and sexual abuse and feel vulnerable, and paranoid of being attacked by arrested TMC leaders associates.

A section of Raj Bhavan (Governors House) in Kolkata has been made into a temporary shelter/peace homes to shelter the local woman of Sandeshkhali, who're alleged survivors of harassment and sexual abuse and feel vulnerable, and paranoid of being attacked by arrested TMC leaders associates.

Kolkata: A 'peace home' has been opened at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata from Monday for providing temporary shelter to the local women of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, who allegedly became victims of sexual violence and harassment there.

Raj Bhavan said that the women who are feeling insecure at Sandeshkhali and fearing attack on them by the close associates of two arrested local Trinamool Congress leaders -- Uttam Sardar and Shibu Hazra -- can come and stay at the peace home till the time the situation becomes fully normal there.

For the time-being, three furnished rooms within the Raj Bhavan premises have been allotted for the peace home.Sources said the idea of opening the peace home came from Governor C.V. Anand Bose after his recent visit to Sandeshkhali.

The local women there, sources said, reportedly narrated to the Governor how insecured they were feeling fearing recurrence of attack on them once the Governor left.After returning from Sandeshkhali, the Governor gave a direction to the Raj Bhavan maintenance staff to prepare some rooms as peace home, which is basically a temporary shelter for the distressed women of Sandeshkhali.

Read More

  1. Sandeshkhali Unrest: SC Issues Notice to Lok Sabha Secretariat, Stays Further Proceedings
  2. PM Modi Likely to Hold Rally in West Bengal's Barasat, Next to Sandeshkhali in March First Week

TAGGED:

SandeshkhaliRaj BhavanPeace homevictims of sexual abuse

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hand Grip Strength, Provides Vital Clues about Future Diseases; Get It Checked

Explained: Climate Change Adaptation Strategies for Potential Changes in the Environment

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.