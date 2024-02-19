Sandeshkhali: SC Stays LS Notices to West Bengal Chief Secretary, DGP on Complaint of BJP MP

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

SC issues notice to Lok Sabha Secretariat and others on WB govt plea against Parliament Ethics Committee summons to WB senior officials in the matter relating to Sandeshkhali incident in West Bengal SC also stays the further proceedings in the matter.

The Supreme Court stayed the notices issued to the West Bengal chief secretary, DGP and others over a complaint of "misconduct" filed against them by BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the notices issued by the privileges committee of the Lok Sabha Secretariat to the West Bengal chief secretary, DGP and others over a complaint of "misconduct" filed against them by BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar. Majumdar sustained injuries last week as BJP workers clashed with police personnel after being stopped from going to violence-hit Sandeshkhali in West Bengal.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwla and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the state officials, and stayed the notices issued seeking their presence at 10.30 am on Monday.

The counsel for the Lok Sabha secretariat opposed the grant of stay by the top court, saying this is the first sitting of the privileges committee. They are not being accused of anything. This is a regular process. Once an MP sends a notice and the speaker thinks there is something to look into then notices are issued, the counsel said.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika and Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar were summoned by the Lok Sabha Secretariat to appear on Monday. The bench issued notices to the Lok Sabha Secretariat and others and sought their responses in four weeks and in the meanwhile stayed the proceedings before the panel of the lower House.

The MP and others were stopped from entering Sandeshkhali, where women have been agitating over alleged atrocities committed against them by Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides. Sandeshkhali has been tense with a large number of women in the locality accusing Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.

