Pakistani Man 'Assaults' Hyderabadi Wife in Saudi Arabia; Victim's Mother Seeks Jaishankar's Help

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-origin woman, Saba Begum, along with her three children, were allegedly forced to run away from her husband following an assault by him in Saudi Arabia.

In addition, the accused, Ali Hussain hails from Pakistan, had recently married a 17-year-old girl, who also accompanied Saba. Soon after receiving the information over the phone, Saba's mother penned a letter to the Union Ministry of External Affairs, requesting to bring her daughter and children back to Hyderabad. Thereafter, Amjadullah Khan, the official representative of the MBT party from Hyderabad's old town, posted the matter on the X handle.

Saba, the daughter of Sabera Begum, who hails from Rajendra Nagar, was left by her husband following a failure to provide gold as a dowry. The parents approached their acquaintances to arrange another marriage for their daughter. However, Saba and Ali Hussain in February 2014. They have two daughters and one son.

Subsequently, Ali Hussain started harassing Saba and imposing restrictions on her. Saba's mother, Sabera Begum, complained that he used to threaten her daughter if she used to raise questions on him.

Recently, Ali Hussain bought a Bangladeshi girl (17) for 20 thousand riyals and married her. He purchased the minor girl on a three-month visa and started torturing her after some time. In addition, the accused used to lock two wives and children in a house.

Unable to bear the torture, Saba Begum came out with her three children and a minor girl who was in the house with the door locked. The victim informed her mother over the phone that she had fled from Makkah and was hiding in a hotel in Jeddah.

In response to this, the officials of the Indian Embassy there contacted her daughter, Sabera Begam informed the media. She further confirmed that they promised to call her daughter on Tuesday and talk.