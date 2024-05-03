One Year of Manipur Conflict: Meitei Global Forum Submit Report to MHA

New Delhi: As the ongoing ethnic clash in Manipur between Meiteis and Kukis marked one year on Friday, Meitei Diaspora in America, World Meitei Council and several other organisations have submitted a 52-page report to the Union Home Ministry elaborating the chronology of the incident.

Named as Call For Justice, the report highlighted the issues of narco-terrorism, list of temples burnt during the conflict, list of missing Meiteis, destruction of forest among others.

"Through the Call For Justice, we seek justice from both the State and Central Government for those who have suffered immensely from the yearlong crisis. Furthermore, we also wish to demand immediate and proactive intervention from the concerned authorities to end the vicious cycle of violence that has engulfed Manipur," Dr Seram Rojesh, Convenor of Delhi Meetei Coordinating Committee told ETV Bharat here on Friday.

"We have been enduring the perceived indifference or reluctance for a year, and the time has now come for a more concrete and targeted approach to resolve the situation,” added Dr Rojesh.

Demanding swift justice to the victims impacted by the yearlong and still ongoing violence, the report also appealed to all elected representatives of the Manipur Legislative Assembly to work together with the people of the state by initiating steps towards reconciliatory efforts with a sole mission to bring lasting peace and harmonious co-existence in Manipur.

"India remains either ignorant or a mute spectator to the blatant terrorism on its soil by cross-border Kuki settler colonialists, mostly funded by narco-business cartels and international agencies, and armed with smuggled weapons from the West. The country has been rendered unprotected," Rojesh said.

Blaming naro-terrorism behind the present ethnic clash in Manipur, the report submitted to the Home Ministry demanded to protect of the territory and people from illegal and unregulated infiltration by foreign elements.

"Prevent illicit activities of narco-terrorists responsible for spreading drug menace in Manipur and other parts of India, destruction of forest and ecosystem, encroachment on reserved and protected forest land," the report stated.

It has also demanded to prevent cross cross-border illegal infiltration besides detecting and deporting illegal migrants, who are hiding with forged documents.

The Manipur government on Thursday deported 38 illegal immigrants to Myanmar.

"Without any discrimination, we have completed the first phase of deportation of illegal immigrants from Myanmar with 38 more immigrants leaving Manipur, India today through Moreh. A total of 77 illegal immigrants have been deported in the first phase. One Indian national was also brought back from Myanmar during the handover ceremony. The state government is continuing the identification of illegal immigrants and at the same time biometric data are being recorded. Let’s keep our borders and country secure,” Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said after the deportation process.

Giving a detailed statistics of Meitei temples abolished by the Kuki militants, the report said that 109 temples in six districts have been destroyed during the last one year of violence. It further said that 115 Meiteis have been killed in the attack with Khoirom Meiraba Meitei, Ningthoujam Dijen and Mayanglambam Tiken being the first three victims killed on May 3 last year.

The clash sparked off on May 3, last year when a Meitei solidarity march demanding ST status was attacked by a group of miscreants.

However, the clash later witnessed more developments as the Kukis have stated that the creation of a “separate administration” comprising the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar-dominated areas is the only solution to the present crisis. However, Meiteis have been opposing separation of Manipur and they have also stepped up the demand for delisting the Kuki-Zo people as Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Meanwhile, Meite Heritage Welfare Foundation has staged a protest demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar asking the government for taking strong actions to bring peace in the State. The Meitei Heritage Welfare Foundation is a non-governmental organization (NGO) working to promote the socio-economic development of Manipur.

Read More