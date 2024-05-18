ETV Bharat / international

Not Too Many More Vibrant Democracies in the World Than India, Says White House

author img

By PTI

Published : May 18, 2024, 8:18 AM IST

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby
White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby (IANS Photo)

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said India-US ties have strengthened under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly during the last three years of the Biden administration.

Washington: Applauding the people of India for exercising their right to vote, the White House on Friday said there are not too many more vibrant democracies in the world than India.

Not too many more vibrant democracies in the world than India. And we applaud the Indian people for exercising, you know, their ability to vote, and to have a voice in their future government. And we wish them well throughout the process, of course, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters at a news conference here.

Kirby was responding to a question on the ongoing Indian elections, wherein over 969 million people are exercising their right to franchise at one million polling stations to elect 545 members of parliament from thousands of candidates representing as many as 2,660 registered political parties.

Responding to another question, Kirby said the India-US relationship has strengthened under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular during the last three years of the Biden administration. Our relationship with India is extremely close and getting closer, he said.

You saw it on a State visit (last visit). We launched all kinds of new initiatives, working on critical emerging technologies together, and bolstering and expanding the relevance of the Indo-Pacific quad, of course, which India is a part of. And then, just the people-to-people exchanges, and the military that we share with India, Kirby said.

It's a very vibrant, very active partnership. We are grateful for Prime Minister Modi's leadership, said the White House official. When asked if President Joe Biden believes that India and Japan are xenophobic countries, he replied in the negative and said the president was recently making a broader point.

I mean, the president was making a broader point here about the vibrancy of our own democracy, here in the United States, and how inclusive and participatory it is, Kirby said.

Read More

  1. Golgappas Make Frequent Entries Into White House Menu
  2. White House Defends Prez Biden's Xenophobic Remark

TAGGED:

JOHN KIRBYWHITE HOUSE APPLAUDS INDIA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.