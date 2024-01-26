Nitish Kumar At Raj Bhavan Amid Political Uncertainties

Patna: Amid the ongoing political uncertainties in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached Raj Bhavan this afternoon. However, it is uncertain whether Kumar is in Raj Bhavan to attend the customary high-tea organised by Governor Vishwanath Arlekar on the occasion of Republic Day or to tender his resignation.

The high-tea is attended by the CM, deputy CM and senior leaders of the party and Opposition leader. Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has skipped the programme.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi earlier said that doors are never permanently closed in politics while commenting on the speculations. Meanwhile, tours of many senior leaders of BJP and JD(U) have been cancelled while many state-level leaders have been called by the saffron party to Delhi for discussions.

Bihar CM has been given an ultimatum by RJD to clear the confusion as soon as possible. All eyes are now on Kumar's next move and at the developments in Raj Bhavan.

Speculations are rife that Kumar may return to NDA and may be sworn in as the CM for the ninth term with Sushil Modi as his deputy on Sunday.

The RJD has called a meeting to prepare a strategy to maintain their hold on the Mahagathbandhan while the BJP has taken a wait and watch policy. A decision may be taken at the two-day executive committee meeting starting in the state tomorrow.

Kumar had joined the Mahagathbandhan after snapping ties with the BJP in 2022. Rumours of his returning to NDA started after he spoke on 'dynastic politics' while thanking PM Modi for awarding Bharat Ratna posthumously to former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur. The speculations intensified as Kumar reportedly refused to join Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.