'Requesting Nitish to Clear The Air': RJD MP Manoj Jha on Bihar CM's 'Crossing Over' to NDA

Patna (Bihar): With all the political movements turning the speculations high of Nitish Kumar shifting loyalty once again, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha has backed Nitish and requested the Bihar Chief Minister to resolve the confusion as soon as possible.

"I request Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to resolve this confusion...RJD has never done such a 'khela'. I am confident that the Nitish Kumar will refute this doubt which exists currently, and Bihar will continue to be part of productive Manoj Jha told reporters here.

"The chemistry and work ethics between the CM and the deputy CM is commendable. Nothing will change and the grand INDIA bloc is thriving to throw away BJP from power. This is why even after making a grand spectacle of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, they know that the 'Bahujan' community of Bihar, still does not trust the BJP. This is why an emergency meeting was called. Well, all is well between the RJD and JDU," Jha further said.

On the other hand, sources have claimed that Nitish Kumar will sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Sunday for the seventh time with the support of BJP. There are also speculations that he could meet the state Governor on Friday and announce his support to the NDA turning his back on RJD and Congress.

Former Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha chief, Jitan Ram Manjhi, a JDU ally and part of Bihar government, has also claimed that Nitish is all set for an another jump.

"There is nothing to say much about the political atmosphere in Bihar. You all are watching it. Nitish Kumar's statement on dynasty politics was directed at the Congress and RJD. Under these circumstances, do you think they will remain united?" Manjhi said.