Speculation Rises as Nitish Cancels Jharkhand Rally on Feb 4, Leaders Head For Delhi

Patna: Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Bihar, speculations of a rift in the ruling Mahagathbandhan have risen with tours of JD(U) and BJP leaders being cancelled indiscriminately.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who was scheduled to leave for Jharkhand on February 4 has suddenly cancelled his tour. Kumar was scheduled to address a rally in Ramgarh. No information has been given from the party office as to why the CM's tour was cancelled.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Bihar next month to address a rally in Bettiah on February 4. Although JD(U) and RJD, key partners in the ruling alliance maintain that all is well, it is being speculated that Kumar may share the dais with PM Modi during the event.

BJP's Bihar unit under the leadership of state president Samrat Chaudhary was summoned to Delhi. On Thursday, a meeting was held at the residence of Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde following which, all leaders went to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence. The meeting at Shah's house continued till late night.

Amid the political developments, BJP national president JP Nadda's Kerala tour was also called off triggering rumours that something big is expected in Bihar.

Leader of the Opposition, Vijay Sinha, who was leaving for Banka from Sikandra was also summoned to Delhi. He left his programme midway and returned to Patna before heading towards Delhi. The Mumbai trip of Assembly deputy Speaker and JD(U) MLA Maheshwar Hazari has also been suddenly cancelled.

The distance between Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav was clearly visible during the Republic Day celebrations today. The sequence of events has raised a buzz over Kumar's return to NDA.

BJP MLA Nitin Naveen said that PM Modi will become the prime minister in 2024 and whoever wants to join the party is welcome. "BJP is also keeping an eye on the political activities of Bihar. A meeting of BJP leaders is underway. Some of our leaders are in Delhi. We cannot say what is going to happen here but it can definitely be said that Bihar politics is looking for a change" Naveen said.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan called off his trip to Karpuri village and is leaving for Delhi. "I am in touch with the top leadership of BJP with whom we have an alliance. I am going to Delhi and a few meetings are to be held with BJP. Our party will clarify its stand after circumstances become clear," Paswan said. On speculations of Kumar joining NDA, Paswan said he does not want to get entangled in "ifs and buts".

However, JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha dismissed all speculations saying, "Alliance in Bihar is unbreakable. There is no truth in the rumours of rift that are being spread." He also said that comments of Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Roshni Acharya are her personal opinion. Acharya is not RJD spokesperson but a common citizen, he added. Acharya had taken an apparent swipe at Kumar over his 'dynastic politics' jibe on Thursday.