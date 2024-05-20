3 Die Of Suffocation After Falling Into Well in Assam's Cachar

Karimganj: Three youths, including two brothers, died of suffocation after they fell into a well in Assam's Cachar district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at Tractor Tila near Phuletal bypass under Lakhipur subdivision of Cachar. The deceased have been identified as brothers, Prasenjit Deb and Manojit Deb, and their neighbour Amit Sen.

According to locals, at around 9 pm on Sunday, Prasenjit fell inside the well while trying to clean the carcass of a hen. When he did not come out even after a long time, his brother Manojit got worried and immediately entered the well to look for Prasenjit. Later, Amit entered the well to rescue the two brothers and got trapped himself.

After which, another neighbour Ajay Sen approached to help the three. Seeing Ajay trying to enter the well, Amit called out to him and asked him to leave immediately and seek for help.

Reluctant to leave them behind, Ajay somehow managed to come out of the well and approached people of the locality for helping the three out of the well. Locals informed the police and soon, a team led by Lakhipur police station in-charge Kamlesh Singh, fire brigade and SDRF personnel reached the spot. A rescue operation was initiated.

Following an hourlong operation, Prasenjit, Manojit and Amit were rescued out of the well. They were taken to Silchar Medical College Hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

It is being suspected that the three faced breathing problems and fell unconscious inside the well. Prima facie it seems that all of them were suffocated to death, Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta, who was supervising the rescue operation said.