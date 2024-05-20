ETV Bharat / state

3 Die Of Suffocation After Falling Into Well in Assam's Cachar

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 20, 2024, 4:29 PM IST

3 Die After Falling Into Well in Assam's Cachar
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Police suspect the three were suffocated to death inside the well and have initiated investigations. Among the three, two are siblings and the other is their neighbour.

Karimganj: Three youths, including two brothers, died of suffocation after they fell into a well in Assam's Cachar district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at Tractor Tila near Phuletal bypass under Lakhipur subdivision of Cachar. The deceased have been identified as brothers, Prasenjit Deb and Manojit Deb, and their neighbour Amit Sen.

According to locals, at around 9 pm on Sunday, Prasenjit fell inside the well while trying to clean the carcass of a hen. When he did not come out even after a long time, his brother Manojit got worried and immediately entered the well to look for Prasenjit. Later, Amit entered the well to rescue the two brothers and got trapped himself.

After which, another neighbour Ajay Sen approached to help the three. Seeing Ajay trying to enter the well, Amit called out to him and asked him to leave immediately and seek for help.

Reluctant to leave them behind, Ajay somehow managed to come out of the well and approached people of the locality for helping the three out of the well. Locals informed the police and soon, a team led by Lakhipur police station in-charge Kamlesh Singh, fire brigade and SDRF personnel reached the spot. A rescue operation was initiated.

Following an hourlong operation, Prasenjit, Manojit and Amit were rescued out of the well. They were taken to Silchar Medical College Hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

It is being suspected that the three faced breathing problems and fell unconscious inside the well. Prima facie it seems that all of them were suffocated to death, Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta, who was supervising the rescue operation said.

Read more

  1. Rajasthan: 3 Youths Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas While Saving Animals Trapped In Well
  2. Wedding Turns Into Tragedy: Four Children Among Five Dead In Madhya Pradesh Tractor Mishap
  3. Bihar Worker Dies As Scaffold Collapses At Construction Site In Ernakulam

TAGGED:

DIE OF SUFFOCATIONFELL INSIDE THE WELLSUFFOCATION INSIDE THE WELLDEATH DUE TO SUFFOCATION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.