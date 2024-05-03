New FOBs in Chhattisgarh's Interior Areas Yielding Positive Results in Anti-Maoist Operations

New Delhi: Following two major back-to-back anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh, security forces believe that an increase in footprints and Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in the interior areas of the state has been yielding positive results. “Yes, we have reached such a location in Maoist-infested areas where it was not possible to pay a visit there 13 years ago,” a senior CRPF official told ETV Bharat.

According to the government statistics, as many as 35 Maoists have been neutralised and 188 rebels surrendered before the security forces this year. “As many as 222 Maoists have also been apprehended since January this year,” the official said. As per statistics, at least 230 Maoists surrendered in 2024. The number of surrendered Maoists was 370 in 2023 and 496 in 2022.

Accompanied by FOBs, precise intelligence about the movement of Maoists has also been helping the security forces. “New FOBs and precise intelligence are helping us in conducting anti-Maoist operations,” the official stated. At least 18 FOBs have been set up in different Maoists-infested areas by CRPF this year. “As many as 10 FOBs have been set up in Chhattisgarh, followed by five in Odisha, two in Jharkhand and one in Maharashtra,” the official said.

Last year 31 FOBs were established. In 2022 at least 48 FOBs and in 2021 as many as 28 FOBs have been set up. The security agency has set up FOBs even at Puvarti in Chhattisgarh, which is the home of dreaded Maoist leader Madvi Hidma. FOBs have also been set up in core Maoist areas like Ubarti, Dharmavaram, Bijapur and others.

A forward operating base is a secured operational position that is used to conduct further operations and act as a strategic centre. Significantly, advanced FOBs include concrete barriers, gates, watchtowers, bunkers and other force protection infrastructure. In two major operations by the security forces, including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Border Security Force (BSF) and State police, at least 36 Maoists were neutralised in Chhattisgarh last month.

“In March six Maoists, including two women cadres, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. The operation involving personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), was launched based on inputs about the presence of Maoists from the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) platoon No 10 of Maoists,” the official said.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered in that operation. “On April 11 at least 15 Maoists surrendered before the CRPF and Jharkhand police, including Chandra Mohan, Bijoy Bopai and 12 others,” the official added. Following the recovery of items from the deceased Maoists, it was revealed that the ultras moved with solar panels along with them. “As they hide in the remotest areas of the jungle, they carry solar panels to charge laptops, computers and others,” the official informed.

