Maoists Procuring Sophisticated Detonators, Says CRPF Official

New Delhi: The recent seizure of a huge cache of detonators from Jharkhand has put the security forces into a tizzy following the fact that the detonators procured by Maoists are non-electric and easy to handle and store. What has further aggravated the situation is the disclosure by an arrested Maoist about the outfit's clandestine approach to tying up with foreign terrorist organisations.

The 172nd Battalion of CRPF stationed in Jharkhand recovered around 3,000 detonators from Chaibasa recently. “These are new types of detonators. What is a matter of concern is that these detonators are non-electric, faster, quieter and safer to handle and store. They are less sensitive to radio frequency, making them more dangerous than the usual ones,” a senior CRPF official said.

These types of detonators are water-resistant, a substitute for detonating wire, and can be triggered instantly or with a delay, with high abrasion resistance, the official said. Meanwhile, the official claimed that the Maoists are trying to re-establish their contacts with several foreign terrorist organisations.

“Following the interrogation of a senior Maoist cadre we have got the clue that the Maoists are trying to establish tie-ups with the foreign-based terrorist organisations,” the official said without divulging further. It is worth mentioning that 12 Maoists, including two women, were arrested by the security forces in the Sukma and Bijapur districts of Chhattisgarh earlier this month. “The most wanted among them was Madvi Ayata alias Sukhram, a Maoist central regional commander, who carried a bounty of Rs 8 lakhs,” the official said.

Meanwhile, speaking to this correspondent a senior official in the Home Ministry dealing with the Maoists issue said that the ministry has asked the security agencies to continue its all-out operation against the red-ultras. “There is every possibility that the Maoists might try to establish new contacts and understanding with other terror organisations, especially at a time when the outfit is losing its bases from across the country,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

