Mumbai: Ramoji Film City Participates in Asia's Largest Travel Trade Show Exhibition

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Ramoji Film City participated in Asia's largest travel trade show exhibition here. Many visitors flocked to the stall of the Ramoji Film City.

Asia's largest travel trade show exhibition titled 'OTM Mumbai 2024' started on February 8 at the Jio World Convection Center at suburban Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Tourist businesses from home and abroad have set up their stalls in this exhibition. The stall of the well-known Hyderabad-based Ramoji Film City has become the centre of attraction.

The 'OTM Mumbai' is held every year to promote the country's and the world's tourism business. The exhibition will continue till February 10. Over 1,300 exhibitors from over 60 countries including India have joined the travel trade show.

Detailed information about Ramoji Film City is being given here to every visitor. Anurag Shahu, a travel agent, who promotes tourist destinations across the country, said Ramoji Film City is "our favourite place".

"At Bhubaneswar, we are promoting the Ramoji Film City in a big way. Ramoji Film City is one of the coolest tour destinations in India. After coming there you feel like you are in a foreign country. This Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad is becoming an attraction for tourists," added Shahu.

Speaking about this exhibition, Chief Sales and Marketing Manager of Ramoji Film City Sandeep Waghmare said Thursday was the first day of this exhibition. "A very good response was seen today. Importantly, this exhibition is a great opportunity to promote tourism both nationally and internationally. The next two days will also go very well. Travel agents from all over the country are visiting the stalls at the exhibition."

"Inquiries were made for Wedding and honeymoon tour packages along with various types of packages. Ramoji Film City has various types of hotels of different standards and all the tourism facilities are available at the Ramoji Film City," added Waghmare.

The Ramoji Film City is the world's largest film city, which is spread over 1,666 acres of land. Thousands of tourists visit the Ramoji Film City, which is the best tourist attraction in the country.