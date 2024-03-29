Mukhtar Ansari's Funeral to Be Held in Ghazipur on Saturday; Autopsy Confirms Heart Attack

Banda (Uttar Pradesh): The post-mortem of the body of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was completed at around 4 pm on March 29, sources said.

According to police sources, after this, his son Omar Ansari and daughter-in-law Nikhat Ansari left for Ghazipur with the body in an ambulance. His body is expected to reach Ghazipur by 2 am.

Sources also said Mukhtar Ansari will be buried on Saturday, March 30. Mukhtar Ansari, who was lodged in Banda jail, suffered a heart attack on Thursday, following which he was admitted to the Banda Medical College. His condition was serious. However, he died in the hospital on Thursday.

Mukhtar was declared dead at around 10.30 pm. After this Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Prashant Kumar declared an alert in several districts of Purvanchal including Ghazipur and Mau. Section 144 was also imposed across Uttar Pradesh.

Postmortem delayed due to son's demand

The post-mortem of Mukhtar's body was to take place around 9 am on Friday. However, his son Umar demanded that the post-mortem should be done by the doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS). Due to this, the post-mortem could not start on time. His son Umar said that he did not trust the doctors of Banda Medical College.

Due to this, there was a delay and the post-mortem of Mukhtar's body took place in the evening. After the post-mortem, his body was handed over to his kin.

Mukhtar's body will reach Ghazipur via Chitrakoot, Kaushambi and Kokhraj-Handia bypass of Prayagraj. Security arrangements have been made all along the route to allow the convoy to pass. A team of police officers is monitoring the entire route.

Meanwhile, as per sources, the autopsy confirmed that Mukhthar Ansasi died of a heart attack. The post-mortem was conducted by a panel of doctors, including those from AIIMS, Delhi.