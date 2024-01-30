Loading...

Maldives sees massive drop in Indian tourists in first 3 weeks of January

Published : Jan 30, 2024

The Maldives has experienced a considerable setback in its tourism sector following a recent diplomatic dispute with India. According to data from the Ministry of Tourism, the number of Indian tourists visiting the Maldives has plummeted significantly within a few days of the conflict.

Hyderabad: The Maldives has experienced a considerable setback in its tourism sector following a recent diplomatic dispute with India. According to data from the island nation's Ministry of Tourism, the number of Indian tourists visiting the Maldives has plummeted significantly within a few days of the conflict.

India, which traditionally held the top spot in the Maldives' tourism market with an 11 per cent share, witnessed a stark decline in its position. Last year, until December 31, the Maldives welcomed 2,09,198 tourists from India, making it the leading contributor to the island nation's tourism industry. However, recent statistics for the past three weeks reveal a sharp drop, with India now ranking fifth, having only 13,989 visitors.

The diplomatic tension arose when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a visit to Lakshadweep, encouraged adventure enthusiasts to explore the region. This seeming invitation had significant consequences, prompting a negative reaction from Maldivian ministers and straining diplomatic ties. Russia has now claimed the top spot in Maldives' tourist arrivals with 18,561 visitors, followed by Italy and China.

This sudden shift not only impacts the Maldives' tourism ranking but also serves as a reflection of the broader implications that diplomatic disputes can have on various sectors, including tourism. The Maldives, previously enjoying a thriving tourism industry, now faces challenges in maintaining its appeal to Indian travellers.

