News Channel Cameraman Mauled to Death by Wild Elephant at Kerala's Palakkad

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2024, 3:11 PM IST

A 34-year-old cameraman belonging to a Malayalam news channel was trampled to death when he was capturing visuals of a herd of wild elephants crossing the river at Kerala's Palakkad. When one of the elephants raced towards hi, the cameraman tried to escape but fell on the ground and became victim of a fatal attack by the tusker.

Palakkad (Kerala) : In a tragic incident, A V Mukesh (aged 34 years), a cameraman of Mathrubhumi news channel, was killed in a wild elephant attack here on Wednesday morning. The mishap happened while he was shooting visuals of wild tuskers at Kottekad in Palakkad. This place is known for its frequent wild animal attacks.

The ill-fated cameraman was capturing visuals of wild elephants which were crossing the river at that moment. All of a sudden, one of the elephants ran amok and started racing towards him. While trying to escape from the tusker, the cameraman fell on the ground even as the wild animal mauled him to death. Those present there drove away the tusker. The critically injured victim was rushed to the Palakkad District Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, sources said.

Meanwhile, the reporter and driver, who were working along with the cameraman, managed to escape from the elephant attack. The deceased Mukesh was the son of Unni and Devi, residents of Chettippadi town in Parappanangadi area of Malappuram district. He is survived by his wife Tisha. His mortal remains are kept at the mortuary of Palakkad District Hospital.

After serving a long period in the channel's Delhi bureau, he returned to Kerala and joined the Palakkad bureau last year. He had published more than 100 articles in the column named 'Survival' which highlighted the marginalized people.

