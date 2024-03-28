Tribal Woman Killed, Husband Seriously Injured in Wild Elephant Attack in Kerala

Wayanad: In a tragic incident reported from Kerala, a tribal woman was killed and her husband seriously injured in a wild elephant attack on the Wayanad-Malappuram border in the state on Thursday March 28, an official said. The deceased has been identified as Mini, wife of Suresh, a native of Meppadi Parappanpara Colony. Critically injured Suresh has been hospitalized after the horrific attack.

An official said that the incident took place inside the forest at a distance of 10 km from Meppadi Vaduvanchal area on Thursday morning. The elephant attacked Mini and Suresh while they were collecting honey from the forest, the official said. He said that after receiving the information, forest guards from Meppadi and Nilambur Vaniyampara station reached the spot.

Since it is an inner forest area, it is very difficult even to take people from here to the hospital given the difficult terrain, he added.

In another elephant related casualties reported from Kerala, three persons were injured after two elephants turned violent and fought each other in Thrissur during a Pooram festival last week.

Sources said that one of the elephants went berserk and started to attack the elephant standing next to it leading to a fight.

The clash created panic and chaos among the people, many of whom ran for their lives. The stampede-like situation resulted in injuries to three people even as the elephants were tamed after sometime by the members of the elephant squad present at the spot.

In another elephant attack in Tamil Nadu, three people were injured after a wild elephant attacked them in a residential area of Coimbatore.