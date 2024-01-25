Madhya Pradesh: Two men were in jail for murder of 'alive' woman

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A strange case has come to light in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, where two persons were inside jail for the murder of a women, but the woman was found to be alive.

It is understood that one Kanchan Uike, a resident of Jopanala village of Amarwada, went missing from home in 2014. Her family filed a police complaint. However, the police apprehended her father and brother, in connection with Kanchan's 'murder'. The two were imprisoned since then.

However, after nine years Kanchan Uike returned. She said following a domestic dispute she had left her house with an acquaintance and stayed outside. It is also understood that when police were appraised of the whole incident, they conducted a DNA Test to prove Kanchan's identity.

After this, a local court acquitted the two men. The court also ordered that action must be taken against police officers, who were connected to the case.

Adovate Subodh Srivastava said Kanchan's father and brother were imprisoned on charges of murder and after she returned, the duo was acquitted. He also stated that the police on the basis of a skeleton recovered had acted against his clients and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to Srivastava, the court also directed that necessary action should be taken against police officials attached to the Amarwada police station, who probed the case and falsely implicated the duo.