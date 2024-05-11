Exclusive: 'We Will Win All 29 LS Seats in Madhya Pradesh', Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Confident of BJP Winning All 29 Lok Sabha Seats in the State. (ETV Bharat)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) : The current Lok Sabha election is being seen as a big test for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who is confident of their party achieving its target in the poll results to be announced on June 4.

The people have complete faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work and they would elect BJP candidates in all the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State, CM Mohan Yadav, who took charge of the election campaign, told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview. He said that it was satisfying for him to take up this new role of spearheading the party's election campaign in the State.

CM Mohan Yadav further said that there was a severe crisis in the Congress and the people have lost their confidence in its leadership. The following are the excerpts from the interview:

Question: You have face many exams and secured so many degrees in education. Compared to this electoral exam, which of the two do you find difficult?

Answer: See, nothing like this comes to my mind. Study is for my own brain and for my determination to satisfy myself. That is why I have studied in that committed manner. There is such training within our party that if you do your work well every day, then you do not feel tired from work. There is joy in doing work immersed in it and there are lakhs of workers like me who are engaged in such election work. I am satisfied that I got the opportunity to make this choice in a new role.

Question: The elections are now in the final stages, you are already holding massive meetings and campaigning in Madhya Pradesh, apart from UP, Bihar, you are also a star campaigner in 8 states, what does your assessment say about winning prospects?

Answer: We are going to win 29 of 29 seats in our State. Going by the response coming from across the country and as Modi ji has said, our alliance is definitely going to cross 400.

Question: 3 Congress MLAs, one Congress candidate from Indore and lakhs of Congress workers joined BJP. What kind of magic did you play?

Answer: See, the confidence in the work of Bharatiya Janata Party and Modi ji is such that Congress is going through a period of disappointment. Every person wants that he should get the opportunity to work in the coming era, he should become a partner in the development work with the government and on the basis of the dreams in their hearts. This is the reason why they are joining the party on a large scale and I am satisfied that people have lost faith in the Congress leadership. This is the reason why people are joining BJP.