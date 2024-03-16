Lok Sabha Polls 2024: EC To Announce Election Schedule Today

New Delhi: Election Commission, the apex body responsible for overseeing elections, is poised to unveil the much-anticipated schedule for upcoming Lok Sabha elections and four state assemblies. The much awaited revelation of the poll dates is expected to mark a significant milestone in the electoral process.

In a message on X, a spokesperson of the ECI said, "Press Conference by Election Commission to announce the schedule for General Elections 2024 and some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow, Saturday, 16th March. It will be live streamed on social media platforms of the ECI."

BJP has so far released two lists of candidates. Congress has also released two lists of candidates for the polls. Campaigning for the upcoming polls is already underway, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP claiming to clinch over 400 seats in the 543 seats Lok Sabha.

Out of 543 seats, 412 seats are reserved for general, 83 for SC, and 47 for St category. A total of around 91.19 crore voters exercise their franchise. Among them around 43.85 crore are males and 39 thousand are females. The number of electors who exercised their fundamental right to vote at polling stations was 61.18 crore while the polling percentage, excluding postal ballot was 67.1 per cent.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a whopping 351 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as it assumed power for the second time. The BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi bagged 303 seats, followed by Uddhav Thackrey-led undivided Shiv Sena which bagged 18 seats. Janata Dal (United) got 16 seats while Shiromani Akal Dal and Apna Dal (Soneylal) got two seats each.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, All Jharkhand Students Union, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party bagged 1 seat each.

The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) won 90 seats in total with Indian National Congress bagging the most, 52 seats followed by Dravida Munetra Kazhagam which got 23 seats. Nationalist Congress Party got five seats. Indian Union Muslim League bagged three seats. Communist Party Of India got two seats. Janata Dal (Secular), Kerala Congress(M), Revolutionary Socialist Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi bagged one seat each.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on March 14 made public the data on electoral bonds it received from the State Bank of India.