EC Didn't Take Into Account West Bengal Govt's Views: TMC on Seven-Phase Polling in State

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday said the Election Commission did not take into account the West Bengal government's views as seven-phase Lok Sabha polls were announced for the 42 seats in the state.

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Saturday said the Election Commission did not take into account the West Bengal government's views as seven-phase Lok Sabha polls were announced for the 42 seats in the state. TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray claimed that this was a disregard for the federal structure of the country.

"State government's views were not taken into account. This is a disregard for the federal structure. We fail to understand the reasons for holding such a long election. This is quite surprising," he said. The 42 seats of West Bengal will be voting in all seven phases, beginning on April 19.

Besides West Bengal, the states where elections are being held in all seven phases are Bihar and UP. The last phase of polling is on June 1, and the votes will be counted on June 4.

