EC to Announce Lok Sabha, State Assembly Polls Date On March 16

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 13 minutes ago

Updated : 7 minutes ago

The Election Commission of India is all set to announce the Lok Sabha and state assemblies poll schedule on Saturday.

New Delhi:

The poll panel posted a brief statement on X and said dates for four Assembly polls - scheduled to be held around the same time - would also be announced. The four states expected to vote in April/May are Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim. Besides, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand are also scheduled to go to the hustings later this year.

(More Details Are Awaited)

