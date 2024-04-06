PM Modi Says Congress Manifesto Bears Imprint of Muslim League, Became Synonymous with Instability

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 6, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

Updated : Apr 6, 2024, 8:06 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rally in Uttar Pradesh

Talking about the abrogation of Article 370 by his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he took stones thrown by stone-pelters in Kashmir to built 'viksit' Jammu and Kashmir. In their own words, INDIA Alliance's fight is against Shakti and history bore witness to what happened to all such forces who sought to destroy Shakti, PM Modi said at a rally in UP's Saharanpur.

Saharanpur(UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that abrogating article 370 was the mission of Bharatiya Janata Party and this mission has also been completed. PM Modi said the Congress manifesto bears a Muslim League imprint and part of it is dominated by leftists.

Addressing a public rally in Saharanpur, PM Modi said, "Abrogating article 370 has been our mission and this mission has also been completed. The stones thrown by stone-pelters in Kashmir, Modi took that stone and started building Viksit Jammu & Kashmir... Today, every Indian says, 'Niyat sahi to natije sahi'. BJP govt works without any discrimination, we want our policies to reach everyone and for this, we have worked for 10 years. Our mantra is 'Saturation', which means people should benefit 100%, that's the real secularism and social justice..."

PM Modi further said that the people of the INDIA Alliance are challenging that their fight is against Shakti and what happened to all those who tried to destroy Shakti are recorded in history and Puranas.

"This is the place of Maa Shakti. We are a country which never ignores worshipping Shakti. But it is the misfortune of the country that the people of INDI Alliance are challenging that their fight is against Shakti. What happened to all those who tried to destroy Shakti are recorded in history and Puranas."

Addressing the rally, PM Modi said the opposition alliance was fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections just to stop the BJP from winning more than 370 seats. "During its rule, the Congress' focus was on earning commissions. The INDI alliance too aims to earn commission after coming to power but the NDA and Modi sarkar is on a mission," Modi said.

"The opposition is fighting just to stop the BJP from winning more than 370 seats. The Samajwadi Party is changing candidates every hour while the Congress can't even find candidates to field," Modi said. "The Congress does not have the courage to field candidates even in those seats which are considered its stronghold," he added.

The prime minister said the INDIA bloc has become synonymous with instability and uncertainty and the people of the country were not taking them seriously.

Apr 6, 2024, 8:06 PM IST

