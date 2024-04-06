Lok Sabha Election 2024: Exclusive | Rajiv Pratap Rudy Says Will Live up to PM Modi's Trust

Rajiv Pratap Rudy Says Will Live up to PM Modi's Trust

Chapra (Bihar): BJP MP and former Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who defeated Rabri Devi in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, is once again facing a member of the RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's family in the Saran Lok Sabha constituency. Rudy will take on Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya in the Lok Sabha polls. Rudy has faith in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave and the development work done in the area.

The 62-year-old Patna-born leader is confident that the blessings of the people of Saran will make him victorious again.

Rudy said, "Projects worth around Rs 33,000 crore are going on in Saran Lok Sabha constituency. This shows that there is development in this area. Excellent work has been done."

He claimed Saran is perhaps the only area not only in Bihar but in India where people do not buy stabilisers and batteries. "In the areas where earlier there was reliance on generators, booking of generators has been stopped because there is 24-hour uninterrupted power supply here," he added.

Rudy further said in the last 10 years of his tenure as an MP he has done unprecedented development work in the entire constituency. "Now there is no need to book a cylinder in Chhapra, LPG is being supplied to every house through a pipeline. With the establishment of a medical college in Chhapra, health services in the area have improved," added Rudy.

Rudy further said that the "Namami Gange project, double-decker bridge, Dighwara-Sherpur bridge, six-lane bridge parallel to JP Setu, new bridge on Rewa Ghat and work on the bridge in Darihara has started. "At the same time, the construction of the road outside Chhapra city from Brahmapur to Bishnapura and the construction of National Highway 19 has given a new direction to the development of the area," he added.

Rudy, who is also a commercial pilot has a dream of building a world-class airport in the area. "All the necessary actions have been completed. Only the approval of the Central and Bihar governments is left. I have approached the Patna High Court, which has accepted that this is a good project," the BJP MP said.

He further said his job is only to serve the people. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, trusting me, gave me another chance to serve Saran. For which I thank him very much. I will live up to the trust of PM Modi," he added. Polling for Saran Lok Sabha elections will be held in the fifth phase on May 20.