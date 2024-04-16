Kerala Woman with Cerebral Palsy Clears Civil Services Exam

Kozhikode (Kerala): Surpassing the challenges posed by cerebral palsy, a congenital disorder that affects movement, muscle tone and posture, Sarika A K, hailing from this north Kerala district, has cleared the civil services exam.

Sarika, who is unable to use her right hand and uses her left to control the motorised wheel-chair she moves around in, cleared the exam in her second attempt and secured a rank of 922, according to the results announced by the Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday.

She said she was initially shocked by the result. "I had hoped to clear it. I am happy that I have. I do not have the words to express my joy," she said.

Sarika said that she decided to opt for the civil services only after graduating and was able to achieve the feat of clearing it thanks to the support of her family, friends and teachers.

"My parents were my biggest support," she told a TV channel. When asked what message she has for others suffering from disabilities, Sarika quoted a famous line from the book "Alchemist' by Paulo Coelho -- 'when you really want something, the whole universe conspires in helping you to achieve it'.

She also referred to a US-based woman -- Jessica Cox -- who became a licensed pilot despite not having any arms as that is what she dreamed of becoming.

Sarika also gave details of the various stages of the civil service she cleared and the difficulties she faced each time. "All were tough stages," she said.

The preliminary exam centre was in Kozhikode and was disabled friendly, she said. "Therefore, it was accessible," she said. However, the main examination was held in Thiruvananthapuram and as it was a week long process, she and her parents had to live there on rent and travel to the examination centre by auto.

"My father, who works in Qatar, came back for that," she said. As it was a written exam and due to her disability, she had to use the help of a scribe.

After she cleared the main examination, the interview was held in Delhi where she stayed at the Kerala House. "There the issue was the cold. It was winter in Delhi," she said.

But, the interview went smoothly and the five-member panel was very cordial, she added. "The interview was fully based on my Detailed Application Form (DAF). They asked about me, my graduation subject and Kozhikode. There were very few questions about current affairs," she said.