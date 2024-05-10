Kejriwal's Interim Bail Victory of Democracy, Will Lead to Big Changes in Nation: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday thanked the Supreme Court (SC) for granting interim bail to its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying his release from judicial custody will pave the way for "big changes" in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj described the interim bail as a blessing of Lord Hanuman to his devotee Kejriwal.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam on March 21. Kejriwal will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

Bharadwaj said Kejriwal's interim bail after 40 days is no less than a miracle. "There is also a divine hint that prevailing conditions are going to change in the country. His release will pave the way for big changes in the country," he said.

At the same time, Kejriwal's wife Sunita hailed the SC's decision of granting interim bail to her husband and termed it as a "victory of democracy". The relief is the result of prayers and blessings of millions of people, he added.

Senior leader and the party's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai said people who love democracy are overjoyed with the court's verdict as it is a ray of hope for them. "The SC verdict has not only provided interim bail to Kejriwal, but has also ensured victory of democracy and the constitution," he said.

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi described the top court's decision as a victory of truth and democracy in the country. The verdict will save democracy and ensure free and fair elections, she said. "I want to appeal to people that this is the last chance to save democracy through the power of vote and replace dictatorship in the country," she said.

In a post in Hindi on X (formerly known as Twitter), the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that truth can be troubled but not defeated ('Satya pareshan ho sakta hai, parajit nahin'). "The decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court is welcome. Dictatorship will end. Satyamev Jayate," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)