Jyotiraditya Scindia Holds Meeting to Expedite Immigration Process

New Delhi: Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday held a meeting with airport operators, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Bureau of Immigration officials to discuss changes that can be introduced in the airport interior design and technologies for expediting immigration and security check processes for international travellers.

The meeting is seen as a major step towards building international aviation hubs in India. Discussions were held on solutions derived from studying international airport models including those in Singapore and Canada.

Taking to his X handle, Scindia wrote, "Held a productive brainstorming meeting with all major airport operators, @CISFHQrs and Bureau of Immigration officials and @MoCA_GoI to discuss design models to speed up immigration & security for international travelers."

"New technologies such as e-biometrics are also on the anvil, and are currently being tested. These will be key in our vision for international aviation hubs in India," he tweeted.

The key issues discussed at the meeting included exploring the possibility of cross-utilising domestic and international XBIS machines at Delhi airport to ensure greater availability of machines thereby cutting down on the waiting time. "Introducing new technologies namely proof of concept trials for use of e-gates and e-biometrics for immigration, which are already underway, increasing manpower with regard to the requirement of CISF and immigration officers and others were discussed," he said.

The Union Minister also emphasised the government's commitment for embracing innovation and leveraging technology to transform India's civil aviation landscape. He reiterated the ministry's dedication for positioning India as a global leader in air travel and industry’s common goal to create multiple aviation hubs in the country.