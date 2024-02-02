Loading...

Jyotiraditya Scindia Holds Meeting to Expedite Immigration Process

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 2, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

Updated : Feb 2, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

Jyotiraditya Scindia Holds Meeting to Expedite Immigration Process

Jyotiraditya Scindia said that a brainstorming session was held with airport operators, CISF and Bureau of Immigration officials for speeding up the immigration process. Some of the international airport models were taken up for discussion.

New Delhi: Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday held a meeting with airport operators, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Bureau of Immigration officials to discuss changes that can be introduced in the airport interior design and technologies for expediting immigration and security check processes for international travellers.

The meeting is seen as a major step towards building international aviation hubs in India. Discussions were held on solutions derived from studying international airport models including those in Singapore and Canada.

Taking to his X handle, Scindia wrote, "Held a productive brainstorming meeting with all major airport operators, @CISFHQrs and Bureau of Immigration officials and @MoCA_GoI to discuss design models to speed up immigration & security for international travelers."

"New technologies such as e-biometrics are also on the anvil, and are currently being tested. These will be key in our vision for international aviation hubs in India," he tweeted.

The key issues discussed at the meeting included exploring the possibility of cross-utilising domestic and international XBIS machines at Delhi airport to ensure greater availability of machines thereby cutting down on the waiting time. "Introducing new technologies namely proof of concept trials for use of e-gates and e-biometrics for immigration, which are already underway, increasing manpower with regard to the requirement of CISF and immigration officers and others were discussed," he said.

The Union Minister also emphasised the government's commitment for embracing innovation and leveraging technology to transform India's civil aviation landscape. He reiterated the ministry's dedication for positioning India as a global leader in air travel and industry’s common goal to create multiple aviation hubs in the country.

Read more

  1. Indian Airports Reflect a Unique Blend of Modern Architecture and Cultural Heritage: Jyotiraditya
  2. 'Digi Yatra is a voluntary process': Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia
  3. Gwalior Airport terminal ready by Jan 31 or first week of Feb: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia
Last Updated :Feb 2, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

TAGGED:

Jyotiraditya ScindiaImmigrationAirport

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.