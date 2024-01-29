Indian Airports Reflect a Unique Blend of Modern Architecture and Cultural Heritage: Jyotiraditya

New Delhi: The integration of traditional art into the aviation sector is a commendable initiative, reflecting a unique blend of modern architecture and cultural heritage at Indian airports. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's statement highlights the efforts to infuse a contemporary architectural style into airports while simultaneously incorporating elements of Indian art.

For instance, the airport in Ayodhya was constructed in the form of the Ram Mandir showcases a harmonious fusion of religious and architectural styles. Exhibiting Lord Ram's path and journey through various art forms within the airport, not only adds cultural richness, but also serves as a means to educate and engage visitors about the historical and mythological significance.

Similarly, depicting the Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli at another airport is a thoughtful way to celebrate the local heritage and provide a platform for emerging artists. This initiative not only beautifies the airport spaces, but also promotes the talent of budding artists, who can showcase their skills to a wider audience.

Overall, the incorporation of traditional art in airport design not only adds aesthetic value, but also fosters a sense of cultural pride and identity. It creates a unique and memorable experience for travellers, offering them a glimpse into the rich cultural tapestry of India while supporting and promoting local artistic talent. The Indian aviation sector in the last decade has witnessed several developments as Union Minister Scindia could be regularly heard saying that "in the last nine years the number of airports doubled in the country from 74 to 148", in an alleged jibe to the Congress regime.

The country that had only 74 airports in 65 years will now have 149 airports, helipads and water domes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We have more than doubled the number in nine-and-a-half years and our priority is to increase this even further. The capacity of planes has also increased--Air India has placed an order for 470 planes and IndiGo has ordered 500 aircraft--in the coming days, we’re going to work on increasing this capacity,” Scindia said in December 2023 in the Rajya Sabha.

But in 2023, several downfalls were reported in several airlines such as Go First, Tata-backed Air India, Spicejet and others. For the Wadia Group-backed GoFirst, last year went extremely horrible as in the month it announced voluntary insolvency driven by increasing losses due to delays in the delivery of Pratt and Whitney's engines, which substantially affected the airline's operations. As the year progressed, the airline continued to witness dramatic upheavals with almost half of its fleet grounded and thousands of its employees feeling uncertain about the future while many of them leaving due to unpaid salaries.

The airline also has substantial debts, owing over Rs 11,000 crore to banks and lessors. This has led to complex legal proceedings at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Initially, Naveen Jindal's Jindal Power Limited (JPL) showed interest by submitting an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the airline, but later retracted it and at the moment, the airline is still facing its biggest crisis with hopes of its return in the dark. The Tata-backed Air India, embarked on a major transformation, unveiling a new brand identity and replacing the iconic Maharaja logo and even ordering 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing. But, several incidents were reported for passenger misconduct with the aviation watchdog the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) coming to the forefront and charging fines from the Maharaja.

Similarly, last week the DGCA imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakhs each on SpiceJet and Air India, whereas, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) slapped a fine of Rs 1.2 crore on IndiGo Airlines. On IndiGo, a total fine of Rs 1.2 crore has been slapped for five offences, including the incident in which passengers of its delayed flight, were seen eating on the tarmac.

For IndiGo, 2023 witnessed development and a few hiccups as it became the first airline in January 2023 to boast a fleet of 300 aircraft in January. IndiGo also distinguished itself by operating more than 2,000 daily flights, a first in the Indian aviation sector. But, it also witnessed some disruptions as it faced the grounding of 40 aircraft in the first six and 30 planes in the fourth quarter due to concerns with its Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines.

For Spicejet, the year started with a significant financial scare, exacerbated by the ongoing issues of grounded aircraft. As it faced several economic disruptions, the year followed by managing these challenges, which included arranging finances and forming new partnerships with engine and aircraft lessors.

Last week, the airline announced it has received the first tranche of Rs 744 crore as part of the total Rs 2,250 crore being mopped up through the issuance of securities on a preferential basis. On December 12, the airline said it would raise fresh capital of Rs 2,250 crore through the issuance of securities.