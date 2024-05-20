Three OGWs Detained under PSA in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

Srinagar: In a decisive move to bolster security and maintain public order, the Poonch Police detained three overground workers (OGWs) under Public Safety Act (PSA). The three individuals identified as Iftar Ahmed aka Kaka, the son of Mohd Rashid, Khurshid Ahmed, the son of Nazar Hussain, and Ghulam Abass, the son of Lal Hussain, all residents of Gursai, Mendhar tehsil, Poonch district were alleged to be posing a significant threat to the safety and security of the state. The detention of these three individuals under the Public Safety Act (PSA), underscored the law enforcement agency's commitment in preserving law and order in the area.

All the three notorious criminals have demonstrated a pattern of behaviour characterised by the adoption of various tactics to spread terror and fear within the peace loving society. Their continuous actions posed a serious risk to public safety and tranquillity. To prevent further criminal activities detrimental to security of the state and public order, the District Police Poonch, acting upon a Detention Order obtained from the District Magistrate Poonch, have taken the necessary steps to detain these three OGWs.

The detention of these criminals follows a series of meticulously planned operations, reflecting the Poonch Police's relentless efforts to combat terrorism and ensure the safety of the public.

