CBI Files Case Against 23 Persons Including Its Own 4 Officials in Alleged Corruption Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against 23 persons including its four officials in an alleged corruption case, the central probe agency said on Monday.

According to a CBI official, the internal vigilance mechanism of the probe agency unearthed an alleged conspiracy involving some of its officials, state nursing colleges' officials and patwaris in Madhya Pradesh in corruption.

CBI’s Anti-Corruption Bureau, Bhopal had constituted seven core teams and three support teams comprising officials from the probe agency, nominated by Nursing Colleges in Madhya Pradesh and patwaris, in compliance with directions of the Madhya Pradesh High Court for conducting state-wide inspections to ascertain whether the nursing colleges satisfied the laid down norms and standards for nursing colleges in respect of infrastructural facilities and faculty, the CBI said in a media statement.

During monitoring of inspections being carried out by various teams, officials of one of the support teams, including Rahul Raj, Inspector, CBI were allegedly found to be indulging in corrupt activities. It was observed that they were allegedly giving favourable inspection reports in lieu of bribes collected through conduits, the statement added.

The internal vigilance mechanism of CBI came into action and a case against 23 persons, including Inspector Rahul Raj, three other CBI officials, conduits and touts was registered, it said. On Saturday, May 18, Inspector Rahul Raj was caught red-handed while he was allegedly accepting illegal gratification of Rs 10 lakh from one Anil Bhaskaran and his wife Suma Anil, it claimed.

In follow-up action, CBI sleuths conducted searches at 31 places in Bhopal, Indore, Ratlam and Jaipur and effected recoveries of over Rs 2.33 crore in cash, four gold bars, 36 digital devices and over 150 incriminating documents, the agency said.

As many as 13 accused persons including Rahul Raj, Inspector, CBI, Sushil Kumar Majoka, Inspector, Madhya Pradesh Police on attachment with CBI and Om Goswami, Ravi Bhadoria and Jugal Kishore, who were acting as touts and three women have been arrested in the case. All of the arrested accused persons have been remanded to CBI custody till May 29. The probe agency has also initiated administrative action against the erring officials, the statement added.

