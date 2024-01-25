Gwalior Airport terminal ready by Jan 31 or first week of Feb: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the under-construction new terminal of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport will be ready by January 31 or the first week of February. The Union Minister stated this after inspecting the under-construction airport terminal in Gwalior on Wednesday.

This is a historic moment for Gwalior. Not only on the map of India but Gwalior is ready to rise on a global level. This airport terminal was the dream of every person in Gwalior. A grand airport has been developed by the Airport Authority of India, which has history, culture, and modernity--the confluence of all four things" Scindia said. "We aim to make this the fastest airport to be built in the history of India.

The foundation stone of this airport was laid by the Home Minister on October 16, 2022, and we will try to have it completely ready by January 31 or the first week of February" the Union Minister added.

Taking to X, Scindia shared some pictures of the airport and said that the new terminal at the airport has been constructed at a cost of Rs 500 crore and will not only boost connectivity but also increase business. Soon the new terminal building of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport in Gwalior will be ready for the residents of Gwalior and surrounding areas.

The new building will not only boost connectivity but will also increase business, the regional economy and employment" he posted on X. "Today, in Gwalior, I reviewed the airport construction with higher officials and issued necessary guidelines. Gwalior Airport, under construction in two lakh square feet at a cost of Rs 500 crore, will prove to be a milestone in the construction of the new Gwalior." he added.