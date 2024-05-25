ETV Bharat / sports

Man United Wins the FA Cup after Stunning Man City 2-1 in the Final

author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 17 hours ago

Manchester United won the FA Cup on Saturday by beating Manchester City 2-1 in the final at Wembley. Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo scored for Manchester United and helped them secure the title.

Man City vs Man United
File Photo: Manchester United (AP)

London (England): Manchester United won the FA Cup after stunning defending champion Manchester City 2-1 in the final at Wembley on Saturday.

United’s first silverware of the season deprived crosstown rival City of the first back-to-back English League cup doubles. United also qualified for the Europa League next season.

The final was a repeat of last year’s which City won 2-1, and Pep Guardiola’s team did not give up its trophy without a fight. Alejandro Garnacho opened the scoring in the 30th minute after mistakes from City defender Josko Gvardiol and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Kobbie Mainoo then added a second goal in the 39th to spark passionate celebrations from manager Erik ten Hag, whose job was under intense scrutiny going into the final. United was in control at halftime but City piled the pressure on in the second half and eventually got back into the game through substitute Jeremy Doku’s long-range shot into the bottom corner in the 87th.

By that point Erling Haaland had hit the bar, Kyle Walker had forced goalkeeper Andre Onana into two outstretched saves, and substitute Julian Alvarez missed the target from close range with only the keeper to beat. It is United’s 13th FA Cup, one behind Arsenal’s record of 14. And it is Ten Hag’s second trophy in as many years at the club after winning the League Cup last year.

Players and staff embraced him on the field after the final whistle as the Dutchman managed to end a troubled campaign on a high.

Read More

  1. West Ham and Brentford ousted from FA Cup as 5th-tier Eastleigh's dream of playing Man United ends
  2. Calvert-Lewin sent off as Everton and Crystal Palace draw 0-0 in the FA Cup

TAGGED:

MAN UNITED VS MAN CITYMANCHESTER UNITEDMANCHESTER CITYFA CUP FINAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.