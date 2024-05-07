Interpol Issues Blue Corner Notice for Prajwal Revanna; Responds to Karnataka SIT's Request

Bengaluru (Karnataka) : Interpol has officially issued a Blue Corner Notice to locate JDS MP Prajwal Revanna, who is declared as absconding in the Hassan sexual assault case. The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), which has a membership of 196 countries, issues blue corner notice when a member country seeks information regarding runaway accused or wanted criminals.

The Interpol responded after the Karnataka SIT (Special Investigation Team) had submitted a request through the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) to execute the blue corner notice to trace the whereabouts of Prajwal Revanna. Following the CBI proposal, Interpol has issued the blue corner notice asking its 196 member states to share information about the accused, a senior CID official said.

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexual assault, has been hiding abroad since the sexual assault case was filed against him.

Interpol is an intergovernmental organization headquartered in Lyon, France. Its member countries have an agreement to share with one another criminal information or crime data that its member countries' investigative agencies need.

The response from Interpol came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi also responded on the row over Prajwal Revanna's 'obscene video' case. The Prime Minister had called for "zero tolerance" against such people and stressed the need for giving "stringent punishment" to them. PM Modi accused Congress of allowing Prajwal Revanna to flee as the videos were released only after the accused left the country.