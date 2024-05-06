Revanna Sexual Assault Case: SIT Warns Legal Action If Videos of Victims Are Shared on Social Media

Revanna Sexual Assault Case
Revanna Sexual Assault Case (Photo Source: ETV Bharat)

Taking serious note of alleged sharing of obscene videos in the Hassan sexual assault case, Karnataka SIT officials have warned that action will be taken against those intentionally sharing these videos through WhatsApp and other such apps under various sections of the Information Technology Act. SIT has already stepped up its probe by collecting data of women victims.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) : The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the Hassan sexual assault case involving Prajwal Revanna and H D Revanna, has warned that those who share obscene videos on WhatsApp or other social media will face legal action.

Some of the obscene videos, which are said to have been taken in Hassan, have already been widely shared on social media. These are still being shared through WhatsApp, which is affecting the dignity and respect of the victims. Therefore, intentionally sharing these videos through WhatsApp and other apps is an offense punishable under Section 69 (A) and 228 (A) 1, 292 IPC of the Information Technology Act and legal action will be taken, the SIT said in a press release.

SIT has already started a helpline to provide legal assistance to the victims of the case. The special investigation team said that the names, addresses and other details of the victims will be kept confidential. After this, some women called and gave information. After recording the names and addresses of the women victims, the SIT will contact them and obtain information about the case.

Bail application by Revanna today: The bail application filed by the MLA of Holenarasipur Constituency H D Revanna through his lawyer will be heard in the Special Court of People's Representatives today. Revanna was taken into custody by the SIT on Sunday and it will be for four days. The SIT will file an objection to the bail application. If the bail application is rejected, Revanna is likely to approach the High Court.

As a follow-up to the Hassan sex videos pen drive case, after a complaint was lodged against H D Revanna and Prajwal Revanna in Holenarasipur, the government formed a SIT and ordered an investigation. After that, an FIR was registered against H D Revanna in Mysore on the charge of kidnapping. A rape case has been registered against Prajwal Revanna in Bengaluru. The SIT has already issued a lookout and blue corner notice for the arrest of Prajwal Revanna, who is currently abroad.

Last Updated :May 6, 2024, 3:25 PM IST

