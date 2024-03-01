Indigo Flight Number 6E-7371 Makes Emergency Landing at Raipur Airport

Raipur: An Indigo flight made an emergency landing at Raipur airport on Thursday just a few minutes after take-off owing to technical problems.

According to sources, the crew member said that due to technical problems, the flight made an emergency landing at the airport. The pilot immediately asked for permission to land from Air Traffic Control (ATC), after which it was allowed to land the flight.

As soon as the plane landed, Indigo flight 6E 7371 announced that the flight had been cancelled for the time being. Soon after the announcement, the passengers appeared worried about their further journey.

Meanwhile, the Indigo flight from Raipur to Bhopal had taken off like every other day. Similarly, the passengers sitting in the plane were just about to open their seat belts when the crew member made the announcement.

However, the reason behind the technical problem faced by the Indigo flight number 6E 7371 has not been revealed at the moment. Passengers who had to go from Raipur to Bhopal were seen talking to the Indigo crew member and asking for a solution to their problem regarding their further journey. There were many passengers who had to catch further flights from Bhopal, sources confirmed.