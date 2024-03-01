Indigo Flight Number 6E-7371 Makes Emergency Landing at Raipur Airport

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Etv Bharat

Indigo flight 6E 7371 made an emergency landing at the Raipur airport when the pilot asked for permission to land from Air Traffic Control due to a technical glitch.

Raipur: An Indigo flight made an emergency landing at Raipur airport on Thursday just a few minutes after take-off owing to technical problems.

According to sources, the crew member said that due to technical problems, the flight made an emergency landing at the airport. The pilot immediately asked for permission to land from Air Traffic Control (ATC), after which it was allowed to land the flight.

As soon as the plane landed, Indigo flight 6E 7371 announced that the flight had been cancelled for the time being. Soon after the announcement, the passengers appeared worried about their further journey.

Meanwhile, the Indigo flight from Raipur to Bhopal had taken off like every other day. Similarly, the passengers sitting in the plane were just about to open their seat belts when the crew member made the announcement.

However, the reason behind the technical problem faced by the Indigo flight number 6E 7371 has not been revealed at the moment. Passengers who had to go from Raipur to Bhopal were seen talking to the Indigo crew member and asking for a solution to their problem regarding their further journey. There were many passengers who had to catch further flights from Bhopal, sources confirmed.


Read More

  1. Indigo Flight Number 6E-7371 Makes Emergency Landing at Raipur Airport
  2. Hoax Bomb Threat Call for Kolkata-Bound Flight at Delhi Airport, Probe On

TAGGED:

Indigo flightRaipur to BhopalEmergency Landing

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

Family of Father-Son Duo Shot Dead During Haldwani Violence in Shock, Demands Justice

Bushnell Incident Likely to Have Major Ramification in US Presidential Election

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.