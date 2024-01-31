'IndiGo Bandh Karo': Passengers Raise Slogans After Delhi-Deogarh Flight Cancellation

Passengers Raise Slogans Against IndiGo After Delhi Deogarh flight Cancellation

New Delhi: Passengers of a Delhi-Deogarh IndiGo flight on Wednesday raised slogans against the airline after the flight, originating from Terminal 2 at Delhi's airport was cancelled.

Following the delay and the abrupt cancellation of the flight, the fellow passengers raised slogans like 'IndiGo chor hai' and 'Bandh Karo, Bandh Karo'. The airline in a statement on Wednesday expressed its inconvenience and said that it served passengers with refreshments and options to avail a full refund.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2198 from Delhi to Deogarh was cancelled on Jan 30 and Jan 31, 2024 due to sudden drop in weather conditions around the airport in Deogarh. Passengers were served with refreshments and options to avail a full refund, alternate sectors or rescheduling. We regret the inconvenience caused due to factors beyond the airline’s control", the airline said in a statement.

It is pertinent to note here that IndiGo has been in the spotlight for quite a some time now over numerous delays and even Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took notice when a group of protesting fliers sat on the tarmac of the Mumbai airport, furious over their delayed flight.

Aviation security watchdog Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issued a notice to the company, which ultimately had to pay a Rs 1.20 crore fine for the incident. Similarly two weeks ago in a bizarre incident, an IndiGo pilot was assaulted by a passenger on board, while the former was announcing delay.