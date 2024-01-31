Loading...

'IndiGo Bandh Karo': Passengers Raise Slogans After Delhi-Deogarh Flight Cancellation

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 2:40 PM IST

Updated : Jan 31, 2024, 3:06 PM IST

Passengers of a flight to Deoghar protested against IndiGo inside Delhi airport after the airline cancelled the flight that was scheduled to take off from the Teminal-2.

Passengers of a flight to Deoghar protested against IndiGo inside Delhi airport after the airline cancelled the flight that was scheduled to take off from the Teminal-2.

Passengers Raise Slogans Against IndiGo After Delhi Deogarh flight Cancellation

New Delhi: Passengers of a Delhi-Deogarh IndiGo flight on Wednesday raised slogans against the airline after the flight, originating from Terminal 2 at Delhi's airport was cancelled.

Following the delay and the abrupt cancellation of the flight, the fellow passengers raised slogans like 'IndiGo chor hai' and 'Bandh Karo, Bandh Karo'. The airline in a statement on Wednesday expressed its inconvenience and said that it served passengers with refreshments and options to avail a full refund.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2198 from Delhi to Deogarh was cancelled on Jan 30 and Jan 31, 2024 due to sudden drop in weather conditions around the airport in Deogarh. Passengers were served with refreshments and options to avail a full refund, alternate sectors or rescheduling. We regret the inconvenience caused due to factors beyond the airline’s control", the airline said in a statement.

It is pertinent to note here that IndiGo has been in the spotlight for quite a some time now over numerous delays and even Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took notice when a group of protesting fliers sat on the tarmac of the Mumbai airport, furious over their delayed flight.

Aviation security watchdog Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issued a notice to the company, which ultimately had to pay a Rs 1.20 crore fine for the incident. Similarly two weeks ago in a bizarre incident, an IndiGo pilot was assaulted by a passenger on board, while the former was announcing delay.

Read More

  1. Dense fog covers Delhi-NCR; low visibility hampers flight operations
  2. Mumbai: Indigo flight delayed after passenger says "have bomb under my seat"
  3. Hoax Bomb Threat to Delhi-Bound SpiceJet Flight, Passengers Deplaned after Safe Landing
Last Updated :Jan 31, 2024, 3:06 PM IST

TAGGED:

IndiGo Bandh KaroDelhi Deogarh Flight CancellationFlight Cancellation

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.