Loading...

Mumbai: Indigo flight delayed after passenger says "have bomb under my seat"

author img

By ANI

Published : Jan 27, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

Representative image (ANI)

After a passenger claimed that there a bomb under his seat, a Lucknow-bound Indigo flight was delayed on Friday.

Mumbai ( Maharashtra): An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Lucknow was delayed on Friday after a man said that there was a bomb under his seat. As per the Mumbai police, it was claimed by the man during the ongoing boarding time, that a bomb had been planted under the seat in a Lucknow-bound Indigo flight.

According to the Mumbai police, a passenger boarding Indigo flight number 6E 5264 from Mumbai to Lucknow said that there was a bomb under his seat, after which the flight was thoroughly checked. As soon as the information about this incident was received, Mumbai police and airport agencies reached the spot and investigated.

"No suspicious object was found during the investigation," Mumbai police said. The Mumbai police detained the 27-year-old passenger and registered a case against him under sections 506(2) and 505(1)(B) of the Indian Penal Code. "Police are investigating why he did this," said Mumbai police. Further details are awaited.

TAGGED:

IndigoIndigo flight delayedPassenger alleges bomb under seat

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.