T20 World Cup | Rohit Sharma Becomes Third Cricketer To Complete 4000 Runs

New York: Indian captain Rohit Sharma became the third cricketer to score 4000 runs in the T20Is after Babar Azam and Virat Kohli.

In the India’s opening World Cup game against Ireland, Rohit played some well-timed strokes. The right-handed batter needed 27 runs to achieve the feat before the commencement of the fixture. Rohit smacked a shot through the off-side against Joshua Little on the penultimate deilvery of the sixth over which was bowled outside off.

India won the toss against Ireland and skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl. The deicsion was justified by the pacers as they wrapped up the Irish innings on a team total of 96. Hardik Pandya picked three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh picked two wickets each.

While captaining the Men in Blue, Rohit will be keen to guide them to the title this time around. The 37-year old has accumulated 10,709 ODI runs so far in his career with an average of 49.12. Against Ireland, Rohit has amassed 149 runs with an average of 74.50 and a strike rate of 137.96.

Rohit wasn’t in best from in the IPL 2024 and he managed to scored only 417 runs with an average of 32.08 and a strike rate of 150. However, the Indian batter will look to lead the national side to a title run by providing some attacking starts at the top of the batting order.