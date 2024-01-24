Loading...

Hoax Bomb Threat to Delhi-Bound SpiceJet Flight, Passengers Deplaned after Safe Landing

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 10:51 PM IST

Updated : Jan 24, 2024, 11:00 PM IST

Hoax Bomb Threat to SpiceJet Flight

A fake bomb threat to SpiceJet flying from Darbhanga to Delhi kept the officials on tenterhooks on Wednesday evening. It proved to be a hoax call as the flight landed safely at Delhi airport and an intensive security check is going on after deplaning the passengers.

New Delhi : A call was received at the SpiceJet reservation office on Wednesday that a bomb will go off in its aircraft's operating flight SG 8496 from Darbhanga to Delhi. However, the flight landed safely at Delhi airport at 6 pm and the aircraft was moved to an isolated bay for checking.

All the passengers have been deplaned safely and the aircraft is undergoing a thorough search by the teams of the security agencies, according to a SpiceJet Spokesperson. As a result of this, there was panic after the fake bomb threat was received. The authorities heaved a sigh of relief after the flight had a safe landing at the Delhi airport. An emergency was announced for the flight under threat before taking up a thorough check-up.

The authorities took immediate steps at the Delhi airport to prevent any untoward incident. A probe is going on to trace the caller, sources said. A high alert was sounded at the Delhi airport as the fake bomb threat was received just two days before the Republic Day celebrations.

Last Updated :Jan 24, 2024, 11:00 PM IST

TAGGED:

Bomb threat to Spicejet flightHoax bomb threat to SpicejetSpicejet flight threatThreat to flight

